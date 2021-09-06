It was a Magic Weekend for Rugby League fans on Tyneside

It was a Magic Weekend for Rugby League Fans at St James Park once again.

The two-day event was hosted at Newcastle's city-centre stadium St James Park and welcomed 12 Superleague Clubs to play at the same venue, in 48 hours.

It was the fifth time the event has been to the North East and the first time since 2018.

The tournament was postponed from May 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, but those who already had tickets were able to attend the 2021 event.

In the battle of the top two teams in the Division, Catalan Dragons stunned St Helens. They came back from 18 points down with 4 minutes left to win by a point - and once again the City of Newcastle proved to be the perfect host.

Bosses say the event has previously brought in approximately £8 million in a boost to the local economy.

It's just fantastic to be back in Newcastle. It's a great city, great stadium and the players love it, the fans love it, it really is fantastic. Ken Davy, Interim Chairman Superleague