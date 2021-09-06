Play video

Report by Kris Jepson

The mother of Claudia Lawrence has said she wants to move to a new chapter by selling the home her daughter lived in as her legacy to help others.

Joan Lawrence has spent the last twelve years hoping to solve the mystery of her daughter's disappearance in York.

She was given a glimmer of hope when last month detectives began searching a nature reserve in North Yorkshire.

But police confirmed at the weekend that nothing of significance had been found.

Mrs Lawrence says she has not lost hope though she now wants to set her sights on using her daughter's house to create something positive.

She said: "If I could sell it, once the mortgage is paid, try and set some trust up for Claudia. This is the sort of thing I want to do to bring some good."

She added: "That house has stood empty for 12 years. There's so many people want counselling now and it could be used for something like that or meetings and it will bring a bit of good out, rather than being stood empty, wouldn't it?"

North Yorkshire police told ITV Tyne Tees they were still committed to solving the case and finding Claudia, which is why they embarked on the near two-week search which concluded on Sunday, 5 September.

They said police experts, dogs, divers and forensic archeologists took part in the search of the wooded area and two lakes at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits.

The force said the search took place because they received separate and independently sourced information which correlated with other information they already had which pointed to Sand Hutton as an area of interest.

And detectives said while nothing of significance was found, the media coverage had led to people coming forward with new information, which they will investigate.