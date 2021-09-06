Police investigating suspected "hate crime" in Wallsend

Northumbria Police are investigating a racially aggravated assault in Wallsend.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the force has released the picture of two men they would like to trace.

The victim was walking down Warwick Road at about 7pm on 2 July 2021, when he was approached by two men. Officers say one man then threatened the male and threw punches in his direction, while using abusive language towards him. The second man then pulled the offender away and both entered the nearby social club.

The victim was uninjured but was left shaken by the incident.

An investigation has been launched and officers are currently treating the incident as a suspected hate crime.

The men shown in the images released to the media show the two men who were seen walking along Warwick Road at the time and could have information that can assist police.

The men, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 071955J/21. Alternatively, you can email 3138@northumbria.pnn.police.uk. ​