Stockton’s Globe Theatre hosts its first major performance in decades

Stockton’s Globe Theatre will be hosting its first major performance in decades - its doors will open for the very first time since 1975.McFly will be the first artists to perform on the Globe's stage tonight.

McFly will bring their much-loved brand of pop to Stockton

The Grade II listed building, which closed in 1997, was falling into ruin until it was bought by Stockton Council.

Since then its been undergoing a major revamp to restore it to its former art deco glory.

£28 million went towards restorations works

The 3000 capacity, flagship music and comedy venue has been designed with a modernaudience in mind - including flexible standing and seated configuration, new purpose-built bars, VIP areas, orchestra pits and an additional 200 capacity gig venue and cafe bar.

Seating capacity is more than 1600. However, the seats on the bottom floor can be removed, increasing capacity to around 3000.

Jo Ager, general manager of Stockton Globe, comments: "I feel quite overwhelmed to finally be welcoming people into the magnificent Stockton Globe.

"We're delighted to welcome McFly, one of the UK's best loved bands, as the act to share this truly historic moment with us."

Councillor Jim Beall, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Health, Leisure and Culture, said: "The very first show at the Stockton Globe since its stunning restoration and it is safe to say we are starting in style!

The good times are back at the Globe and are here to stay! Councillor Jim Beall

Global music stars such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly and Cliff Richard have all played at the Globe.