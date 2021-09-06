Two dead in County Durham car crash

Two people have died following a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning (5th September)

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 1.30am yesterday morning on the A688 bypass between the Coxhoe and Bowburn roundabout.

A grey BMW has been travelling north from Bowburn Services, across the motorway interchange and up the A688 towards the A181, where it left the road and came to a stop in a field.

A man and a woman in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking into what happened and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.