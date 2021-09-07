Durham city bridge set to reopen next month

The New Elvet Bridge in Durham is set to reopen next month following essential repair work.

It closed in July last year for repairs to ensure the bridge remains structurally sound.

Work is still required before the bridge can safely reopen to vehicles and pedestrians.

Refurbishment is now in the final stages, with road markings and protective coating added.

I know that people are keen to see the bridge reopened and I would like to thank all businesses, residents and visitors for their continued patience whilst we undertake these essential repairs. Cllr John Shuttleworth

Cllr John Shuttleworth, Durham County Council Cabinet member for Rural Communitiesand Highways, said: “Work on the bridge is progressing well and in the coming weekspeople will notice a visual change in the appearance of the bridge compared to pre-works,with a brighter, textured finish, as we near the end of the project.

“However, there is still work to be done to ensure the bridge remains fit for purpose and toensure that more extensive work won’t be needed in the future, but we are on track toreopen New Elvet Bridge in October.