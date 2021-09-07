A brand-new film installation exploring Grace Darling and her historic rescue of nine stranded survivors onboard the shipwrecked SS Forfarshire in 1838 will open today.

The opening of the exhibition at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum marks 183 years since her heroic rescue.

The multi-screen visual installation titled 'Grace' explores the story of Grace Darling from her childhood, right through to her death in 1842.

Grace Darling's role in the rescue of crew and passengers on board the paddle steamer Forfarshire is known all over the world, but for many people, that's all they know about her. Inspired by various, often conflicting accounts, 'Grace' is a poetic exploration of Grace Darling's life and the impact of her fame. Sophie Dixon, Artist

More on Grace Darling: Who is Grace Darling? Grace Darling was one of the Victorian era’s most celebrated heroines. On 7 September 1838, at the age of 22, she risked her life to rescue the stranded survivors of the wrecked steamship Forfarshire, a feat of bravery that changed her life dramatically. Back to top Media celebrity: Her extraordinary act of bravery became internationally known, making front page news and even reaching Queen Victoria. She became the media celebrity of her day and was showered with honours, including the RNLI's Silver Medal for Gallantry. Back to top Her legacy: Grace died at the age of just 26. She is still remembered for her courageous actions, and the bravery she demonstrated that night continues to inspire the values we hold today. The museum was established in 1938 to commemorate her life. Back to top

Visitors will be transported to Grace's home on Longstone Island where digital reconstructions of items from the museum's collections will bring her story to life. An original score by musician Kathy Alberici weaves together sounds of the Farne Islands and North East voices.

It has been developed using archival documents and digitised objects from the museum's collection, as well as letters, factual records and reference photos.

Sophie's film will bring a new perspective to the story of Grace Darling and help visitors to our charity's museum learn more about her as a person. A lot of people know about her role in the rescue but they are often less aware of her life before and after that, and the impact that event had on her. It will really help those who know the story well to experience it differently. Marleen Vincenten, Heritage Development Manager at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum

'Grace' opens at RNLI Grace Darling Museum on Tuesday 7 September and runs until Friday 1 October 2021.

For more information visit the museum's webiste.