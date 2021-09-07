Shock and concern: a cancer survivor reacts to blood test delays

Play video

When Allison White rang her GP practice to ask for blood tests, she was shocked to discover they could not currently take place.

Allison is one of thousands of patients affected by a national shortage of blood testing tubes which means that only the most urgent cases are being booked in.

Allison, who is from County Durham, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2009. While she is now in remission, she is keenly aware of the importance of maintaining good health and requests blood tests when she is feeling unwell.

Through her charity, the Great Aycliffe Cancer Support Group, Allison is in touch with a network of cancer survivors. She says others are experiencing similar concerns and are now on waiting lists which GP practices will work through once supplies begin returning to normal. Allison says she senses 'frustration and panic' from some.

Allison is a cancer survivor Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They don't know when this waiting list is going to end. We don't know how far we are in that queue for the waiting list and all the surgeries and that are going to be inundated. Allison White

The supply issues with blood tubes came to light in August. A letter to health bodies from NHS England and NHS Improvement stated that: "All primary care and community testing must be halted until 17 September 2021, except for clinically urgent testing."

Hospitals and trusts were asked to cut their tests by a minimum of 25%.

Blood tests are the starting point for investigating many conditions and are also used to monitor patients with existing conditions. Darlington GP Professor Ahmet Fuat estimates that his practice would normally use between sixty and eighty blood tubes every day. He says the postponement of tests is adding to problems which built up during the pandemic.

We've got a huge backlog of monitoring chronic conditions, patients are on certain drugs where you may need to check their kidney function is holding up, check their blood count and we're just having to delay those further down the line. It's probably pushed things back at least a month. Prof Ahmet Fuat, Darlington GP

The manufacturer Becton Dickinson has previously said it had been hit by worldwide supply chain issues, caused by a range of factors including unprecedented demand as as result of the pandemic as well as 'transportation challenges'.

The Department of Health and Social Care told us that it is now bringing in supplies from elsewhere.

We have secured tens of millions of additional blood tubes, including importing additional supplies from the EU and the US, which will be available to the NHS soon and there continues to be stock in place to ensure clinically urgent testing continues. Department for Health and Social Care

It is hoped that routine tests can resume later this month but with thousands of patients now waiting, Allison White says it could be some time before she and her network of cancer survivors can receive the tests they are hoping for.