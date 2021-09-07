A family from Sunderland are trying to raise £230,000 for a potentially life-savingvaccine after their six-year-old son was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma - a rare type of childhood cancer.Oliver Maw - a triplet - was diagnosed on February 19th this year, after his Mum Phillipa noticed he'd lost his appetite and couldn’t keep any food down - while during the night he was experiencing hot sweats.

Oliver and his siblings Credit: Family photo

Then, when a lump began to develop under his arm, Oliver was rushed to A&E in early 2021 and MRI scans at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary lead to him being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.

It's hoped the vaccine - only available abroad - will help reduce the chances of the cancer returning.

Oliver is having treatment at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary - meaning he is spending long periods of time away from his identical brothers Owen and Oscar.

We're just trying our best to do what we can. "My sister is caring for Oliver 24 hours, she's doing so well. When she rings I just say to her we have got to be positive. "I tell her it's going to be fine, we're going to get through it, we're going to get the money, we're going to get him there, we will do it Oliver's aunt, Joanne Maw

The vaccine is only available in New York although it is hoped the vaccine will become available in Barcelona, Spain, later this year before Oliver's treatment is finished.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is also helping the family to raise money to pay for the vaccine.

Bradley tragically lost his fight to the rare and aggressive cancer in August 2017.