Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman from Thornaby.

The men, aged 18 and 20 have been apprehended and taken into custody on suspicion of the murder of Toni Butler, who died on Thursday 10th June at an address on Vulcan Way, Thornaby.

A 28-year-old woman was charged with murder earlier this year and she remains remanded in custody.