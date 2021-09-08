Refugees fleeing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have arrived in Redcar and Cleveland.

Two families who worked for the British in Afghanistan have now been settled in the borough under existing resettlement schemes.

The council has now pledged to accept more Afghans under the latest Government scheme, the details of which are still being finalised.

Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare, said the council was “proud” of its record of offering asylum.

Cllr Steve Kay Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

“The Council has a proud record of supporting those fleeing conflict and seeking sanctuary," he said.

We have been part of the Syrian Refugee Resettlement Scheme for a number of years and many families have successfully settled in our borough under that programme. We have already started to help Afghans resettle in this borough and will continue to meet our humanitarian commitment in line with central government guidance. Councillor Steve Kay, Redcar and Cleveland Council Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare

Other local authorities have also vowed to accept fleeing Afghans, including councils in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham.

Play video