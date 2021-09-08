Refugee families fleeing Afghanistan conflict arrive in "proud" borough of Redcar and Cleveland
Refugees fleeing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have arrived in Redcar and Cleveland.
Two families who worked for the British in Afghanistan have now been settled in the borough under existing resettlement schemes.
The council has now pledged to accept more Afghans under the latest Government scheme, the details of which are still being finalised.
Councillor Steve Kay, Cabinet Member for Health, Housing and Welfare, said the council was “proud” of its record of offering asylum.
“The Council has a proud record of supporting those fleeing conflict and seeking sanctuary," he said.
Other local authorities have also vowed to accept fleeing Afghans, including councils in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham.
Video report by Tom Sheldrick from 19 August 2021