Darlington College is offering a pop-up Covid vaccination clinic for staff and students today to encourage more people to get their jabs.

A vaccine bus will be visiting the site, with first and second doses of pfizer available for students and staff over the age of 16.

Kate Roe, Principal and Chief Executive at Darlington College, said: "We want our students to enjoy the full college experience in a safe learning environment that allows both staff and students to benefit from in person teaching - which is especially important for our vocational courses."

"We hope they will take advantage of being vaccinated during the first full week of term so that they can help to keep themselves, their friends and the wider college community safe by doing their bit to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Councillor Kevin Nicholson, Cabinet Member for Health and Housing at Darlington Borough Council, said: "It's fantastic that our vaccine bus can be utilised at the college to offer easier and more accessible vaccinations to students and staff.

We urge everyone who can visit the clinic on Wednesday to take the opportunity to grab a jab, which will help us to keep Darlington on the right track towards a more normal way of life. Councillor Kevin Nicholson

Councillor Nicholson added: "The bus has already started providing pop-up clinics at areas across the town with low vaccination uptake, and now we are proud to be able to offer clinics to colleges and sixth forms, where the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be higher as the new term begins.

The Darlington Arena Vaccination Centre will also be offering daily walk-in clinics for first and second doses of Pfizer from 10am until 6pm.