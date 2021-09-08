'Devastating impact' of pandemic on northern England highlighted in report

The disproportionate effects of COVID on communities in northern England are highlighted in a new report.

The study, from the Northern Health Science Alliance, looked at the impact of the virus on lives and livelihoods across the north, in the first year of the pandemic.

Among its findings:

Death rates from COVID among people living in the north were 17% higher than in the rest of England

Death rates from COVID in care homes across the north were 26% higher

10% more hospital beds in the north were occupied by COVID patients than other parts of England

The unemployment rate across the north was 19% higher than elsewhere in England

The study also found that, on average, people in the north had 41 additional days living under the harshest Covid restrictions than those living elsewhere.

The Northern Health Science Alliance is a partnership of academics and health bodies from across the north. Along them, Professor Clare Bambra from Newcastle University, who says the pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities.

We tried to explore what might be explaining these differences between the regions and one of the key factors we found was the high levels of deprivation in the north compared with the rest of England, so things like unemployment rates, poverty, lower wages and so forth influencing people's health and putting them in a worse position when they then contracted Covid-19. Professor Clare Bambra

The report's authors have made a number of recommendations to the Government, aimed at improving physical and mental health.

The Department of Health and Social Care has responded to today's report. It said:

“Any death is a tragedy and we know COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on certain groups which is why Public Health England carried out a rapid review to better understand the relationship between this virus and factors like ethnicity, obesity and deprivation.

The new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities will also lead national efforts to improve and level up the health of the nation by tackling obesity, improving mental health and promoting physical activity."