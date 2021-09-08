Film celebrating Great North Run’s 40th anniversary premieres at Tyneside Cinema

A film celebrating the Great North Run's 40th anniversary will premiere at the Tyneside Cinema.

‘Great North: A Run, A River, A Region’ shows how the event has changed the region's social, cultural and industrial landscape.

It tells the story of the experiences of runners and archive forage that brings their memories to life.

The film is narrated by local actress Gina McKee and it features interviews with North East legends; Sam Fender, Sting, Alan Shearer and Ant & Dec.

It also includes contributions from some of Newcastle's most prominent residents like; Chi Onwurah MP, the Bishop of Newcastle, the Right Reverend Christine Hardman and the Leader of Newcastle Council, Nick Forbes.

Director Paul Middleton, said: "This film will tell the story of this changing region and the Run.

"It will be told through the histories and experiences of the people who've lived through it, all connected to the Run in some way and who have witnessed this period of change and development unfold in front of their eyes."

It is a hard story at times, but ultimately, it's a story about the strength of community and the hope for the new future of the North East. Paul Middleton, Director

Chairman and Founder of the Great North Run, Brendan Foster, said, "40 years ago, when we stood on that very first start line, we had no idea if anyone would even turn up.

This event wouldn't be what it is without the people of the North East and our unique history and heritage. The film pays tribute to that indominable spirit, sense of pride and capacity for innovation. Brendan Foster, Chairman and Founder of the Great North Run

Play video

He added: "To be looking back over four decades, that have seen the event become the biggest half marathon in the world, the first in the world to reach a million finishers and still be going strong, is really quite incredible.”

'Great North: A Run, A River. A Region" will be shown at the Tyneside Cinema until Sunday 12 September.

Tickets are available through the cinema's website.