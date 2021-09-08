Northern trains cancelled after tracks "buckled in heat"

Trains have been delayed, diverted and cancelled due to tracks "buckling in the heat" during today's hot weather.

Train operator Northern said due to a rail buckling in the heat between Sunderland and Newcastle this afternoon some lines are blocked.

Services this evening are being diverted through Darlington.

In a statement, Northern said:

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or diverted via Darlington. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

A safety inspection of the track between Heworth and Newcastle has found a buckled rail from the heat, which means the line is blocked from Middlesbrough - Newcastle via Hartlepool. This is now affecting services in this direction only.From Middlesbrough towards Newcastle, trains are currently unable to call at Billingham, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, Horden, Seaham, Sunderland and Heworth.

To help passengers complete their journeys, replacement road transport has been requested to operate between Middlesbrough and Newcastle. This will be provided by Local National Mini Bus Hire."