Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a fractured jaw after an alleged assault in Newcastle.

The incident happened at the bottom of Grey Street, near the Grey Street Hotel on Sunday July 18, at around 2.15am.

A 19-year-old man had been on a night out in the city centre when he was stopped by three males.

One of them then punched him in the jaw from behind, knocking him unconscious. The men then left the scene as the victim lay on the ground.

The victim sustained a fractured jaw in two places, which required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Peter Watson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a seemingly unprovoked attack which has left a man in a lot of pain, needing several operations to help rebuild his jaw.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have already carried out a range of enquiries, including an extensive CCTV trawl from the city centre a​nd we already know the three males had been in the Soho Rooms on Mosely Street prior to the assault.

“We have now released an image of a male we believe was in the area at the time of the assault, and are asking him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward. We believe he could have information which can assist our investigation.

“If you saw what happened, we want to hear from you. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could be the missing piece to our investigation.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.