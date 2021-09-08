Sunderland manager Lee Johnson nominated for Manager of the Month

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has been nominated for League One Manager of the Month.

The Black Cats boss is in the running for the award against fellow nominees Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth and Leam Richardson of Wigan.

Johnson has previously been named Manager of the Month in the third tier but it was during his time at Barnsley when he last won it in January 2016.

He has also been the winner of the corresponding award in the Championship in September 2017 with Bristol City.

The Black Cats have won four of their five matches in the league and are into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite them sitting high on the League One table, none of their players have been named as contenders for the division’s Player of the Month award.