An unreserved apology has been offered to customers in our region who are still without TV signal, four weeks after a fire damaged a major transmitter.

Arqiva, the tele-communications company which runs the Bilsdale mast in North Yorkshire, said its doing "everything possible" to restore a full service to every home

The fire affected Freeview television and FM radio signals in up to half a million homes across the Tyne Tees region. Some services have since been restored but many are still affected. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A new helpline has been launched to help those affected. Households who call be taken through the latest news and viewing options available to them.

The update is recorded, and will have the most up to date information on the line.

Bilsdale mast caught fire in August Credit: Adam Gill

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham has called on Ofcom to carry out a full inquiry into the “wholly inadequate” response from site operator Arqiva to the ongoing issues.

Writing to Ofcom Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes with his request, Mr Cunningham has highlighted his concerns about the "apparent lack of contingency plans from Arqiva, the slow pace of progress of talks between Arqiva and the neighbouring landowner, and the limited support in place for customers". He echoes concern that "elderly and vulnerable customers most at risk of social isolation as a result of the lack of services".

They are falling short at every turn and I was surprised to hear that the rather than providing a fully staffed helpline, Arqiva are simply providing an automated message for anyone looking to find out when they might get a full service back. Alex Cunningham MP

Mr Cunningham said: “Last week a 93-year-old constituent told me how, along with her friends of a similar age, they are unable to receive services and haven’t the first idea how to adjust their sets. She told me how lonely she has been without the television, adding that she didn’t want compensating, she wanted a working TV. That is why I’ve written to Ofcom’s Chief Executive, Melanie Dawes, calling for a full inquiry into the response from Arqiva which I believe to be wholly inadequate.”