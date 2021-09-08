Police have received reports of youths behaving in an anti-social manner on motorised scooters in South Tyneside.

During the latest East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF), officers said they are targeting the issue by educating those involved and seizing vehicles when necessary.

However, acting inspector Chris Ecclestone, from Northumbria Police, stressed the problem is likely to persist in the short term.

"We are aware it does need looking at. I think it's something that may get a little worse before it gets better," he said at the meeting on Thursday 2 September.

"I think it's an educational issue. We are out there, we are taking kids back to their houses."

Then we've tried to educate parents and say can you have a look at this Government website. This will tell you the legislation, and here are the dangers to the wider community and your son or daughter, whoever is involved in the activity. But we are aware and we are monitoring. Chris Eccleston, Northumbria Police

Councillor Pat Hay, Harton ward representative, raised concerns over the issue at the meeting, although police had already said they were monitoring and hoping to take further action on the issue.

Cllr Hay said: "With regards to the moped cycles that were mentioned before, quite a lot of them have those now, I've seen them on an evening.

"They're driving along on the pavements, they don't have any lights on them, the darker nights are coming, so perhaps it's something that needs looking at."

Acting inspector Ecclestone said although he has seized e-scooters, there have also been occasions where they will return the young people home with their vehicles, if deemed appropriate.

He reiterated education is key, with many parents not knowing the rules and regulations for vehicles.

He said: "When we've spoken to kids and we've seen scooters in that area, the education from parents, they don't know, nobody knows the legislation, we're having to point them to the Government website."