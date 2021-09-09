We're inching closer to this Sunday's 40th Great North Run and all week we've been celebrating what makes it so special.

The event prides itself on being as inclusive as possible and this year, more people than ever will be taking part.

Millions of pounds are also raised for good causes, a big motivation for many taking on the challenge - whether it's the half marathon or the junior races.

Meet some of the people running this year for amazing reasons.

Freya and Heath Wright from Gateshead, and Liam and Oscar Wood from Newcastle are taking part in the junior races - which includes a 50m dash and mini-run.

Their mums will be there to help them to the finish - Beverly Wright and Michelle Wood.

They have all done the event before and are raising funds for the Sunshine Fund which provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities.

Chris Steanson from Newcastle is doing the full half marathon for CHUF, the children's heart unit based at the Freeman Hospital.

It's the sixth time he's done the run.