Northumbria Police officers have been praised after reuniting a teenage girl with her stolen bike.

Fifteen-year-olds Georgina Slater-Ferguson and Phoebe Harrison set off last week to tackle the Hadrian’s Cycleway coast-to-coast route between Cumbria and Northumberland.

They did so to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital, a charity to which they have personal ties.

The girls at the start of their challenge on the Cumbrian coastline

But as they cycled through the Fell View area of Walker on Thursday (September 2), the girls were approached by a group of teenage boys.

One of the boys proceeded to knock Georgina off her Trek Alpha road bike before riding away with it.

Phoebe bravely gave chase to see where the thief was heading and police were notified.

Within hours, officers from Forth Banks Police Station in Newcastle had successfully retrieved the bike – and even took it to Start Fitness in the city centre for a full service and repair.

They were then able to return the bike to a thankful Georgina and her mum Wendy before they headed home to East Staffordshire.

Detective Inspector Kevin Ashurst of Northumbria Police said: “We were all sad to hear about this incident, especially given the time, energy and passion that Georgina and Phoebe had put into the challenge and all the training beforehand.

“Thankfully, incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we were determined to make sure the fundraisers left knowing what the people in our region are really all about – and that’s being friendly and welcoming.

“Both girls have been amazing throughout, and quite quickly we were able to identify a suspect and follow a trail that led us to retrieving Georgina’s bike.

We then took it to Start Fitness who worked their magic – free of charge – and made sure Georgina’s trip to the North East ended on a more positive note. I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in this, especially Georgina and Phoebe. They have shown maturity throughout and should be very proud of themselves. Detective Inspector Kevin Ashurst, Northumbria Police

The Start Fitness team in Newcastle city centre repair the bike free of charge Credit: Northumbria Police

The challenge was a year-and-a-half in the making and has so far raised almost £1,750.

Georgina’s mum Wendy was among a group of supporters who were following the girls’ progress, meeting up with them at regular five-mile intervals along the route.

She revealed that, despite the setback, Georgina and Phoebe completed the two-day charity challenge on foot and has thanked police for their intervention.

“They were obviously upset and tearful but it was a special moment making sure the girls completed the challenge," Wendy said.

“I’d like to thank the police for everything they have done since what happened. They have been superb – and to be able to get the bike back for Georgina, I think psychologically that’s a big plus.

The girls at the end of the challenge at Arbeia Fort in South Shields

“We’re all incredibly proud of the girls for completing the challenge, albeit in different circumstances to what they expected, and they’re now enjoying a much-deserved rest.”

Following the incident a teenager was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail, with an investigation ongoing.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 096437S/21.