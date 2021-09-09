The Ministry of Justice has paid over £7 million to Medomsley Detention Centre abuse victims
The Ministry of Justice has paid approximately £7.2 million to Medomsley Detention Centre abuse victims as part of a compensation scheme.
As of 8 September 2021, 1,651 claimants have received a settlement - all of whom were inmates at the prison for young offenders.
Others who may have experienced abuse at the centre are being urged to come forward.
They must do so prior to 1 January 2022 to be considered for compensation before the scheme comes to an end on 1 July 2022.
What happened at Medomsley?
Situated near Consett in County Durham, Medomsley Detention Centre was a prison for young male offenders.
Most were incarcerated there for minor offences as part of Margaret Thatcher's 1979 "short, sharp shock" policy, which imposed tougher punishments on juvenile criminals.
While at the centre, inmates were subjected to abuse from officers ranging from sexual assault to grievous bodily harm. Medomsley closed in 1988, but the first abuser wasn't jailed until 2003.
A 2019 report from @krisjepson and @RBullockITV.
In 2013, Durham Constabulary launched Operation Seabrook. Almost 2,000 witnesses were interviewed, making it the force's largest ever investigation.
Five former officers were sentenced as a result, meaning a total of seven abusers have been jailed for abusing Medomsley inmates.
Medomsley abusers
Neville Husband
Neville Husband
Conviction: Indecent assault
Sentenced to a total of 10 years, once in 2003 and again in 2005
Leslie Johnson
Leslie Johnson
Conviction: Sexual offences
Sentenced in 2005 to six years in prison
Christopher Onslow
Christopher Onslow
Convictions: Physical abuse (5 counts) and misconduct in public office (2 counts)
Sentence: 8 years and six months in April 2019
John McGee
John McGee
Convictions: Physical abuse (one count) and misconduct in public office (one count)
Sentenced to 2 years and 10 months in April 2019
Kevin Blakely
Kevin Blakely
Conviction: Misconduct in public office (2 counts)
Sentence to 2 years and 9 months in April 2019
Adam Bramley
Adam Bramley
Conviction: Misconduct in public office
Sentenced in 2019 to one-and-a-half years.
Brian Johnson Greenwell
Brian Johnson Greenwell
Conviction: Guilty of misconduct in public office
Sentenced in 2019 to two-and-a-half years
How the Medomsley Compensation Scheme works
Following the investigation and convictions, a group of solicitors who represented Medomsley victims established a compensation scheme with lawyers representing the Ministry of Justice.
Victims initially needed to make claims directly relating to one of the seven convicted men, but they now only need to prove they were in the detention centre at the same time as the officer who allegedly abused them.
Solicitors say the amount of money awarded depends on the length of time spent at Medomsley and the severity abuse.
Receiving a settlement does not prevent victims from going on to access appropriate legal justice in the future. It simply provides financial redress for the suffering they endured at Medomsley.
The Ministry also emphasised that significant improvements have been made to the young offenders system since the closure of Medomsley.
They say these include:
The creation of a Youth Custody Service in 2017
Regular Ofsted inspections of the youth offender estate
The creation of the youth justice board and improved technology and CCTV as protective measures.
Staff who work with young offenders now receive specialist training and robust child protection procedures are implemented across the youth custody estate.