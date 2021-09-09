The Ministry of Justice has paid approximately £7.2 million to Medomsley Detention Centre abuse victims as part of a compensation scheme.

As of 8 September 2021, 1,651 claimants have received a settlement - all of whom were inmates at the prison for young offenders.

Others who may have experienced abuse at the centre are being urged to come forward.

They must do so prior to 1 January 2022 to be considered for compensation before the scheme comes to an end on 1 July 2022.

What happened at Medomsley?

Situated near Consett in County Durham, Medomsley Detention Centre was a prison for young male offenders.

Most were incarcerated there for minor offences as part of Margaret Thatcher's 1979 "short, sharp shock" policy, which imposed tougher punishments on juvenile criminals.

While at the centre, inmates were subjected to abuse from officers ranging from sexual assault to grievous bodily harm. Medomsley closed in 1988, but the first abuser wasn't jailed until 2003.

In 2013, Durham Constabulary launched Operation Seabrook. Almost 2,000 witnesses were interviewed, making it the force's largest ever investigation.

Five former officers were sentenced as a result, meaning a total of seven abusers have been jailed for abusing Medomsley inmates.

Medomsley abusers Neville Husband Conviction: Indecent assault

Leslie Johnson Conviction: Sexual offences

Sentenced in 2005 to six years in prison

Christopher Onslow Convictions: Physical abuse (5 counts) and misconduct in public office (2 counts)

Sentence: 8 years and six months in April 2019

John McGee Convictions: Physical abuse (one count) and misconduct in public office (one count)

Sentenced to 2 years and 10 months in April 2019

Kevin Blakely Conviction: Misconduct in public office (2 counts)

Sentence to 2 years and 9 months in April 2019

Adam Bramley Conviction: Misconduct in public office

Sentenced in 2019 to one-and-a-half years.

Brian Johnson Greenwell Conviction: Guilty of misconduct in public office

Sentenced in 2019 to two-and-a-half years

Sentenced in 2019 to two-and-a-half years Back to top

How the Medomsley Compensation Scheme works

Following the investigation and convictions, a group of solicitors who represented Medomsley victims established a compensation scheme with lawyers representing the Ministry of Justice.

Victims initially needed to make claims directly relating to one of the seven convicted men, but they now only need to prove they were in the detention centre at the same time as the officer who allegedly abused them.

Solicitors say the amount of money awarded depends on the length of time spent at Medomsley and the severity abuse.

Receiving a settlement does not prevent victims from going on to access appropriate legal justice in the future. It simply provides financial redress for the suffering they endured at Medomsley.

Our deepest sympathies remain with those who suffered abuse at Medomsley. The Medomsley settlement scheme will continue to operate until 1 July 2022 for all claims received before 1 January 2022. Ministry of Justice spokesperson

The Ministry also emphasised that significant improvements have been made to the young offenders system since the closure of Medomsley.

They say these include: