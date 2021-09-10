Geordie duo Ant & Dec's new 'Limitless Win' gameshow announced by ITV

Fresh from their success at the National Television Awards, ITV has announced that Ant and Dec will return to Saturday night television with a new game show.

'Limitless Win', which the Geordie duo will present, features the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never… ever… ends.

So how does the format of 'Limitless Win' work? Questions... Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash. Back to top What about wrong answers? Push their luck too far and ITV says contestants will crash out of the game and lose it all. Back to top

Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air on Saturday nights in five primetime, hour-long shows. It will also be available on the ITV Hub.

We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do. Ant McPartlin

It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often! But we’ve hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation. Declan Donnelly

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has been commissioned by ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment and Kevin O’Brien Commissioning Editor, Entertainment for ITV.

The international format rights will be distributed by Banijay.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said “It’s hugely exciting to be working with the wonderful Ant and Dec on a new primetime entertainment format where contestants can win a limitless cash prize! Unpredictable, tense and guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats, this is a quiz show unlike anything you'll have seen before.”

Victoria Ashbourne, CEO for Hello Dolly and Executive Producer of Limitless Win said “We’re delighted Ant & Dec love the format just as much as we do. It’s incredibly simple, has a limitless prize and with the nation’s favourite presenters at the helm, it promises to be funny, tense and take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions."