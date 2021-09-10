Play video

Video report by Emily Reader

The organisers of the Great North Run 2021 have released the full list of 'pandemic heroes' to be honoured during the 40th edition of the event on Sunday.

Thirteen people from all walks of life who went above and beyond to support their communities during the pandemic, will have their stories told on billboards erected after every mile of the route.

They include medical professionals, volunteers, a teacher and council workers.

'The Great North Thank You' campaign will shine a light on some of those who gave up their time, worked through remarkable challenges and put others first over the past 18 months.

Founder of the Great North Run Brendan Foster said, “We’re so pleased to be able to recognise the achievements of these inspiring individuals at this year’s event.

The Great North Run has always been a day where we celebrate the power of collective effort and endurance, but these people have kept that momentum going, under incredibly difficult circumstances over a longer period of time than anyone could have imagined. It’s right and fitting that we recognise them on Sunday and give the whole region the chance to say ‘Thank You’. Sir Brendan Foster, founder of the Great North Run

The billboards will all be installed in Times Square (in front of the Life Science Centre in Newcastle City Centre) and will be available for the general public to view from 12:30PM on Friday 10 September until early evening on Saturday 11 September, before they will be positioned on to the course of the Great North Run.

Featured in the Great North Thank You campaign will be:

Dr Mickey Jachuck, Consultant Cardiologist South Tyneside District Hospital Mickey and his team provided 24/7 cover for critically ill patients with Covid during the pandemic

Senior Sister Jade Trewick, Ward 49, Royal Victoria Infirmary Jade heads a respiratory support unit created in just 12 weeks to care for patients with severe Covid infection.

Community Staff Nurse Dorathy Oparaeche, Northumbria Healthcare Dorathy took care of some of the most vulnerable people in our region, in their own homes, during the pandemic.

Deborah Southworth Occupational Health Team Lead, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Deborah and her team put initiatives in motion to support staff through the hardest days of the pandemic and beyond.

Louise Damms, Home Manager, Cheviot Court, Care UK Louise managed the home through three Covid outbreaks, where she sadly lost residents

Jill Maguire, Family Time Service Manager, South Tyneside Council Jill and her team innovated to ensure looked after children could stay close to biological relatives

David Craker, Civil Enforcement Officer Newcastle City Council David volunteered his time to deliver food packages and worked at the Civic Centre Covid testing site.

Ian Banks, Operations Manager, Gateshead International Stadium Ian and his team pivoted to help their community by turning the stadium into a food distribution warehouse for those in need.

Tracey Henton, Community Champion Morrisons Cowgate Tracey facilitated the Food Bank Initiative where premade packs were available for shoppers to add to their weekly shop and donate as they left the store.

Brenda Parker, School Caretaker Harton Primary School South Shields Brenda didn’t take a single day off during the pandemic, working tirelessly to ensure the school was safe for staff and pupils.

Jan Heslop, Junior Head Coach, Elswick Harriers Jan worked tirelessly to keep the junior section of the club training and engaged throughout the pandemic

Honorata Devlin, Fundraiser Despite being diagnosed with Cancer in 2019 Honorata raised around £5,000 for St Teresa’s Hospice in Darlington during the pandemic

Sergeant Tom Power Mental Health Volunteer Tom, is currently serving with the Royal Dragoon Guards, he volunteered for Mental Health Concern during the pandemic.