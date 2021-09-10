Mental health support is being offered for children returning to school in North Yorkshire.

There are concerns that the impact of coronavirus restrictions last year will add to the usual back to school anxieties. Health Leaders in North Yorkshire are reminding young people that there are a variety of services available to them across the region to help manage their mental wellbeing.

Dr Charles Parker, local GP and Clinical Chair for NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It is understandable that children and young people may be feeling anxious about returning to school.

"This worry is natural, and many children and young people will be able to cope with the support of their families and friends.

"If you think your child is struggling, it is important to try to understand the problems and provide reassurance that you have heard them and are there to help."

Dr Nigel Wells, Clinical Chair of NHS Vale of York CCG, said: "Children and young people have faced significant disruption to their routine, education and social lives in the last 18 months, and students may be feeling anxious about returning to school or college.

"Mental health support is available to those who need it in North Yorkshire and York, including for parents and carers who have concerns about their child's well-being."

If you need support, there are services available to offer advice: