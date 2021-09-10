The Tour of Britain has returned to the North East after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Stage six of the event got underway in Carlisle on Friday morning at 10:30am. Riders then entered Northumberland just after 1pm when they passed through the market town of Alston, roared on by spectators who lined the roadside.

The route then heads east through the North Pennines before snaking towards the finish line beneath the Angel of the North in Gateshead.

Stage Six is the event's second-longest leg, close behind the 210km stretch between Aberaeron and Llandudno in Wales.

Passing through the North Pennines, it is also among the most demanding stages. As part of one of three King of the Mountains climbs, the riders will reach an elevation of 627m at the top of the Killhope Cross mountain pass.

Stage six elevations Credit: Tour of Britain

A host of high profile cyclists are taking part in this year's event, including British sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Fellow Briton Ethan Hayter won stage five between Alderley Park and Warrington yesterday (9 September), reclaiming the overall lead.

Before setting off from Carlisle on Friday morning, the cyclists had passed through much of Cornwall, Devon, Wales and the North West.

After stage six ends in Gateshead, the riders will complete two stages in Scotland - finishing the week-long event on Aberdeen Esplanade.

The Tour of Britain began started on Sunday 5 in Penzance, Cornwall, and ends on Sunday 12 September.

The full Tour of Britain route in 2021 Credit: Tour of Britain

The fact that we were unable to run the Tour of Britain in 2020 was enough to raise the excitement level going into this year’s event. Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett

Fans can watch the race unfold either on ITV4 or at the roadside.

