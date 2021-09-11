Northumberland school pledges for all children to be cycling by year six

Play video

A head teacher in Stannington, near Morpeth, has launched an initiative to encourage all pupils to learn to ride a bike.

Alexandra Palmer, has been with Stannington First School for four years. She is insistent that along with the set curriculum that all children should be passionate about their health and wellbeing and has bikes on hand to teach them this essential and fun life skill.

Every child deserves to ride a bike. I believe it’s the most fun form of exercise and an essential life skill, like swimming. You can see how much the children love it when they finally get their confidence up and go zooming around the playground. Alexandra Palmer, head teacher at Stannington First School

Along with cycling, walking to school is also encouraged and there are several treasure hunt style initiatives to help make walking more fun.

Mrs Palmer continues, “A large proportion of our pupils live a considerable distance away from the school so we’ve introduced the concept of park and stride along with park and ride. Parents can drive their children to school but park far enough away to engage in exercise to kick start their mornings.

“We also place interesting facts and educational questions around the village that all the kids go wild for.”

A parent at the school, Rebecca Jest, says her children have been transformed since starting at the school, “Honestly, what this school has done for my kids is nothing short of a miracle.

“One of my boys was feeling a bit poorly the other day until I reminded him of the science trail in the village and it made him get out of bed and go into school! I couldn’t believe it.

“I am so grateful for all the school does for them. I know that they are getting a solid education but also a great foundation to support their physical and mental wellbeing, which is invaluable."

Stannington First School is featured in Northumberland County Council’s Big Gear Change campaign which encourages residents to make small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on both health and the environment.