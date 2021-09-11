Police investigate stabbing in North Shields

Detectives investigating a serious assault in North Shields have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Northumbria Police were alerted by the ambulance service to an incident in the Spencer Street area shortly before after 4am on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and police are now appealing for witnesses to the disturbance.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who was passing through the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.