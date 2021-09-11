Sunderland firefighter takes on challenge to remember victims of 9/11
A North East firefighter has been honouring the memory of the victims of 9/11 with a charity fundraising event in Sunderland.
Using gym equipment, Chris Smith climbed the equivalent height of the two World Trade Center towers (110 storeys) which were destroyed in the terror attack two decades ago.
He wore full firefighting kit and carried breathing apparatus to complete the challenge, in homage to the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks.
Chris, who is based in Sunderland city centre, said it was important for him to do 'something positive' to remember 2996 people who died in 9/11.
Chris is raising money for The Firefighters Charity, which supports fire and rescue workers and their families in the UK.