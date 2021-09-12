Great North Run: The iconic race returns for its 40th anniversary celebration!

Thousands of runners, fundraisers and supporters are back out on the streets of Tyneside for the 40th Great North Run!

The event went virtual last year because of Covid, and this year the route has been amended because of social distancing concerns - it is the first time in the race's history that the finish line has moved from the Coast Road in South Shields.

Instead of the usual celebrities opening the event, this year organisers chose four NHS workers to honour the efforts of healthcare employees throughout the pandemic.

At the start line were Sister Jade Trewick of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Dr Mickey Jachuck of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, community nurse Dorathy Oparaeche from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and occupational health lead Deborah Southworth from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

NHS workers launch the Great North Run 2021 Credit: North News

Team GB Olympian Marc Scott, from Northallerton, won the 2021 Great North Run with a time of 1:01:22.

He competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

Elite men's runner Marc Scott won GNR 2021 Credit: North News

Gallery

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham with North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll Credit: North News

Elite women's runners Credit: North News

Elite wheelchair race Credit: North News

Elite women's runners set off Credit: North News

Credit: North News

ITV Tyne Tees presenter Ian Payne and reporter Helen Carnell Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Big Pink Dress running GNR 2021 Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News

Credit: North News