New rapid cancer diagnosis service in Gateshead

A new approach to cancer diagnosis and support is being offered to patients in Gateshead.

The initiative is aimed at women showing symptoms of gynaecological cancers, providing them with a single point of contact and a more personalised care plan. A key aim is to speed up diagnosis as well as provide greater support through their journey.

The service has been launched by Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust which says it has received 'outstanding' feedback following a trial. It has taken on a team of 'cancer pathway navigators' to help patients to arrange appointments, follow up results and offer emotional and practical support.