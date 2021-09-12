North Yorkshire Olympian Marc Scott wins Great North Run 2021

An athlete from North Yorkshire has won the 40th Great North Run!

Marc Scott, from Northallerton, finished the 13.1 mile route through Newcastle and Gateshead in 1 hour, 1 minute and 22 seconds - nine seconds ahead of competitor Ed Cheserek from Kenya, and beat American Olympic medalist Galen Rupp by almost a minute!

Credit: North News

The 27-year-old joins a list of elite men’s winners which has been dominated by Sir Mo Farah for the last six Great North Runs up until 2019.

Scott represented Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer but failed to qualify for finals in the 5,000km and 10,000km races.

In the elite women's race, Kenyan Hellen Obiri took the victory with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 42 seconds. Six seconds behind in second place was Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan, and in third another Brit in Charlotte Purdue almost a minute later.

Hellen Obiri Credit: North News

Britain's Sean Frame won the men's wheelchair title for the first time with a time of 49 minutes and 52 seconds. Meanwhile, fellow Briton and six-time winner Shelly Woods won the women's in 57 minutes and 1 second.