Middlesbrough motorcyclist Jeffrey Amer killed in A171 crash

A Middlesbrough motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a car has been described by his family as a "devoted family man" with a "passion for motorcycling."

Jeffrey Amer from Nunthorpe died on the A171 on the edge of the North York Moors on Thursday 9 September.

Cleveland Police said his Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was in collision with a grey VW Golf at about 6:30pm at the junction of West Lane near Moorsholm.

In a statement released through police, Mr Amer's family said: "Devoted family man Jeffrey Amer tragically lost his life on 9 September.

"The 58-year-old former steelworker had a passion for motorcycling and the MotoGP."

Officers are appealing for witnesses.