Planning permission has been given for the first new railway station on the Northumberland Line.

Ashington station will be built next to the original one which closed in 1964. It's the first of six new stations on the rail line between Ashington and Newcastle.

The line, linking Newcastle central with towns through south east Northumberland is due to open by 2024.

The new platform will be approximately 100 metres long, with a range of facilities including waiting shelters, CCTV, help points and lighting.

Plans also include car park providing up to 270 spaces including 17 accessible spaces and 18 electric vehicle charging bays.

Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: "This is yet another significant milestone on this flagship project and we're delighted to have the first station on the line given the go-ahead.

It's wonderful to see and hear so much support for the Northumberland Line which is set to transform the economy of the area, as well as providing much-improved transport links and opportunities for better education and jobs. Glen Sanderson, Northumberland Council Leader

The reopening of the Northumberland Line will deliver 18 miles of upgraded track, six new stations, one footbridge, two underpasses and new signal locations. The whole scheme is expected to deliver economic benefits of up to £470m and is due to be open by 2024.

The other stations proposed are at Bedlington, Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park.

It's planned to run a half hourly service with an anticipated journey time between Newcastle and Ashington of 35 minutes.