£1m signed off to improve disability access at Billingham train station

A £1million investment has been signed off to improve disability access at Billingham railway station.

Billingham is the only regularly served station in the North East with no access for passengers with mobility problems to any of its platforms.

The current access to get onto platforms 1 and 2 is only available via a stepped footbridge. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

The new scheme will see the existing pedestrian footbridge replaced by a new one served by lifts, making it step-free and suitable for wheelchair users.

Funding will also go towards creating car park and access route improvements.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said: “I’m delighted we can move these plans a step closer to reality to make it easier for local people, especially those with mobility issues that find it difficult or impossible to use stairs.

“The station is a vital lifeline for many people in the surrounding area, connecting them with Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and the wider North East but for too long has been inaccessible to many."

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “I’m really pleased this eagerly anticipated and much needed project to improve accessibility at Billingham is now ready to be delivered."

Design work for the new access and facilities has been ongoing, ahead of work starting in March 2022 that is due to be complete by November.