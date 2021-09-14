Six Cleveland Fire Brigade firefighters have got together to make a group plasma donation at the new Stockton Plasma Donor Centre.

Plasma is used to make lifesaving medicines called immunoglobulin, and their donations will be used to make lifesaving medicines. It's used to boost or stabilise the immune system.

It's also hoped they'll raise awareness of the lack of donors in the region.

Up to 20 people donate a day at Stockton, but NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 40 more extra people donating each day at the centre.

17,000 people around the country receive immunoglobulin each year

903 of those were in the North East and Cumbria

Alan Brown from Cleveland Fire Brigade tells us it's a vital thing to do.

Play video

For more information on how to donate plasma, visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website.