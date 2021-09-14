Family pay tribute to Middlesbrough man who died in hit and run

The family of a Middlesbrough man who died following an incident whereby two cyclists were hit by a car have released a tribute to their "hero."

37-year-old Carl Eland, who was a father from the North Ormesby area, had been hit by a car on Homerton Road/Gribdale Road on Saturday 21st August - he died on Wednesday 25 August after suffering serious injuries.

In a family statement, written by Leona Eland, Carl’s mother, it said: “Carl’s first loves were his children; born first Nevaeh, Jasmin, Jack-Carl and Zion; he doted on his four children, he lived for them…They were his biggest accomplishment and achievement in life, he knew he had done something right to deserve those beautiful creations.”

Carl’s family also said that he “became very attached to dogs and was an animal lover” with a number of pets.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.