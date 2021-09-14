Rollout a booster jab programme for the most vulnerable to Covid:

Covid booster vaccines will be offered to people in the UK aged 50 and over, those in care homes and frontline health and social care workers, the government has announced.

It means more than 30 million people in the UK will be offered a third dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told ITV News the programme will be the "final piece of the jigsaw" in the UK's bid to end the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government had received guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to move ahead "with a really ambitious Covid booster programme".

Three vaccines have been approved as safe and effective as boosters - AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna - but experts have said Pfizer is the preference after studies showed it is well-tolerated and works well as a booster.

Who will be offered a booster jab?