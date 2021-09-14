Play video

Video report by Julia Barthram.

Carl Evans - who turned 80 today - was given an unforgettable surprise trip down memory lane by his family, and a very kind stranger.

Carl was brought up in Hartlepool and never forgot his North East roots when he moved away.

His son wrote to the address where he used to live and with the help of the couple who live there now, arranged a visit for his Dad, to his childhood home.

Carl knew nothing about it - but we did - and our cameras were there.