New paediatric emergency unit opens at a County Durham hospital

A dedicated paediatric emergency unit has opened up at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

The unit will provide care for infants, children and young people for Darlington and the surrounding areas.

It includes a triage room, treatment rooms that have been decorated with colourful murals, and a paediatric resuscitation room.

Colourful murals feature in the unit. Credit: County Durham & Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

The unit also features a sensory room that has been designed for those infants, children or young people who are particularly anxious or sensitive to noise and lights who could benefit from a very relaxing calming space.

Jane Carr matron for the paediatric emergency unit said: “Having a dedicated paediatric emergency unit allows for a much better environment for infants, children and young people that we care for.

"It is much more age-appropriate, relaxing and calm environment that is separate from the adult emergency department.

The newly decorated waiting area. Credit: County Durham & Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

The matron added: "The new waiting area is a large open space with lots of seating, a television, toys and books. This is also a key area for us, as our colleagues can observe children playing as part of diagnosis and treatment."