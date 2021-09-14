New paediatric emergency unit opens at a County Durham hospital
A dedicated paediatric emergency unit has opened up at Darlington Memorial Hospital.
The unit will provide care for infants, children and young people for Darlington and the surrounding areas.
It includes a triage room, treatment rooms that have been decorated with colourful murals, and a paediatric resuscitation room.
The unit also features a sensory room that has been designed for those infants, children or young people who are particularly anxious or sensitive to noise and lights who could benefit from a very relaxing calming space.
Jane Carr matron for the paediatric emergency unit said: “Having a dedicated paediatric emergency unit allows for a much better environment for infants, children and young people that we care for.
"It is much more age-appropriate, relaxing and calm environment that is separate from the adult emergency department.
The matron added: "The new waiting area is a large open space with lots of seating, a television, toys and books. This is also a key area for us, as our colleagues can observe children playing as part of diagnosis and treatment."