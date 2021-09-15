Emergency services are dealing with a large fire in Durham City

Emergency services are currently dealing with a large fire in a construction site in Durham City.

They were called to the Milburngate development area just after 2pm.

Area manager Keith Wanley, Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On arrival, we found that there was a fire in a cavity wall that runs along the outside of the development.

"The fire is only in the cavity wall. We have got jets of water into the cavity wall to control the fire."

The fire service dismissed rumours there had been an explosion. Mr Wanley explained that the "smoke swelling up as the wind changes direction" may have given that impression.

In a social media post, Durham and Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: "8 crews are at the scene of a fire at the Milburngate development.

"We would like to confirm there are no reports of an explosion & we are dealing with large fire in the construction site. Please avoid the area & find an alternative route home."

Milburngate Bridge is currently closed, as are Framwellgate Peth and Crossgate Peth.

The North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.09pm to reports of a fire at the Milburngate development in Durham city centre."We have dispatched three vehicles from our Hazard Area Response Team and a double crewed ambulance. We are currently still on the scene."

Credit: Gordon Codona, Butterfly Rooms

The emergency services are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

There are current travel disruptions due to the current incident:

LNER have said that trains are still operating at Durham as usual.

More details to follow.