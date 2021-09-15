Giant moon artwork lands in Durham Cathedral

A seven-metre wide sculpture of the moon is on display inside Durham Cathedral.

'Museum of the Moon' was created by artist Luke Jerram and is accompanied by a musical soundtrack composed by BAFTA and Ivor Novello, and composer Dan Jones.

The moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface at a scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface giving it an incredibly realistic appearance.

The artwork travels to different venues and sites in the UK and across the globe.

Depending on where the artwork is presented, its meaning and interpretation will shift.

Through local research at each location of the artwork, new stories and meanings will be collected and compared from one presentation to the next.

The exhibit will be at the UNESCO World Heritage site daily on Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm.

It will be on display till Thursday 11 November.