An e-scooter trial has been extended to 2022 so that more data can be gathered on delivering sustainable transport in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council's backed the extension till March next year for the 200 orange e-scooter trial.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "The evidence gathered in the trial will guide final decisions about whether and, if so, how to fully legalise the use of e-scooters.

Data collected will contribute to deciding the long-term vision of sustainable and active travel in Sunderland and the UK. Councillor Claire Rowntree

In the first four months of the trial, the council said:

42% of e-scotter rides had directly displaced car journeys

12,000 fewer car trips were made in Sunderland

42,626 rides had been made - covering 66,500 miles

45 complaints had been made about their use - 0.11% of ride total

E-scooter operator Neuron began Sunderland's rental trial at the end of March 2021, with the initial trial intended to be in place for eight months until 30 November 2021.

George Symes, UK Regional Manager, Neuron Mobility, said: "By extending the trial, our e-scooters will continue to have a positive impact on the environment. Already, over 42 per cent of trips displace a car journey, which has contributed to an elimination of around 30 tonnes of CO2 in the North East."Neuron’s e-scooters have been embraced by locals, with 86 per cent of riders believing that they have created a positive impact on the city. We are very pleased that our e-scooters can continue to offer a sustainable, socially-distanced, and safe mode of transport in Sunderland."

Sunderland is among dozens of cities and towns across the UK running similar e-scooter trials.