Emergency services have "condemned attacks on officers" whilst attending a rubbish fire incident in Cleveland.

Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police arrived after reports of rubbish fires in Cass House Road in Hemlington, last night (15 September).

Fire crews were faced with a large group of people setting fires, and then being subjected to items being thrown at them, such as bottles and stones.

Police vehicles were also targeted, with a window smashed in one vehicle and a tyre slashed on another.

Carl Boasman, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said : "We are here to protect our local communities and being under attack when we are carrying out these duties is completely irresponsible and puts our crews and other emergency workers at risk.”

Local Policing Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, Cleveland Police, said: “Our neighbourhood teams will be increasing their regular patrols in this area and working to disrupt those who are gathering to cause nuisance and criminal damage.

“Local people don’t want this kind of behaviour in their community and we will work with them to identify those responsible and take robust action.”