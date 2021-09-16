Northumberland wedding venue in talks with couples amid price hike controversy

A wedding venue in Northumberland is currently in talks with couples amid a price hike controversy.

It comes after Matfen Hall has been heavily criticised for doubling the price of booked weddings.

In a statement, Matfen Hall said: "We are working privately and individually with the couples on a solution, which includes honouring the original booking."

On Wednesday (15 September) ITV Tyne Tees spoke to a couple who had been left scrambling to find a new wedding venue after the luxury hotel increased the cost of their big day - without warning.

Prospective brides and grooms booked into Matfen Hall say they were shocked to be told they needed to pay an extra £10,000 - or find somewhere else to get married.