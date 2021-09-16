Two North East MPs promoted into cabinet in reshuffle

Two North East Conservative MPs have been promoted into the cabinet as part of Boris Johnson's government reshuffle.Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been made International Trade Secretary, which will see her negotiating post-Brexit trade deals.She was Energy Minister, with a role ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.She lost her previous cabinet position as International Development Secretary when the department was abolished in September 2020.

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke returns to the government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the most senior role in the Treasury after the Chancellor.He resigned as local government minister in September 2020 for personal reasons.

Richmond MP Rishi Sunak remains as Chancellor.Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams moves from the Foreign Office to the Cabinet Office, becoming Minister without Portfolio, which means he will work on the running of government, without a specific departmental role.The reshuffle of more junior ministerial roles continues on Thursday.