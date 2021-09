This is Tomorrow will be Sam Fender's biggest homecoming gig, headlining the festival on Sunday.

The event, held in Exhibition Park, has been cancelled and postponed twice due to the pandemic.

It kicked off last night (16 September) with a free show for NHS staff.

We spoke to the North Shields star Sam Fender:

Everytime we do a home town show it always seems to be a magic moment. Sam Fender

