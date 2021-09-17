Evening tilt planned to mark 20th anniversary of the Millenium Bridge

Play video

ITV Tyne Tees archive

The Millenium Bridge will be tilting on Friday evening to mark 20-years since it first opened to the general public.

Despite getting its name from the dawning of the new millennium, it didn't feel the footfall of pedestrians crossing the Tyne until Monday, September 17 2001.

A year earlier, on November 20, it had been carefully lowered into place after a breathtaking journey down the river, borne by the world's largest floating crane, Asian Hercules II.

Transporting the 850-tonne bridge, from its birthplace - the Amec Yard in Wallsend, was no mean feat.

The five-mile river journey was meant to be carried out a month earlier but bad weather had scuppered the plans.

When the journey finally took place thousands lined the banks of the Tyne and millions watched on television as the bridge made its spectacular way up the river at glacial pace.

The sophisticated precision-engineering operation was a success, and one of Tyneside's stunning landmarks had finally come home.

At the time the Chronicle reported: "Tyneside woke up today to the magnificent sight of the new Millennium Bridge arching over the River Tyne."

The bridge's story started in 1996, when Gateshead Council took the daring decision to enter the race for millennium funding and announced a design competition for a new bridge.

More than 150 entries were received from architects and engineers across the globe.

These were whittled down to a short list of six, with an entry from engineering firm Gifford and Partners and architects Wilkinson Eyre unanimously picked by the panel of judges.

Finally, after half a decade, the "blinking eye" would open to the public for the first time.

The first people to cross got a commemorative medal gift from Gateshead Council.

Gateshead Council estimates that the tilt will take place at around 7pm.