An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman, her partner and their dog were injured by two dogs in Newcastle.

It happened on the Hadrians Way pathway off Scotswood Road on Friday August 13 at around 5.15pm.

The two pitbulls got free from the man they were with, before biting the couple's Jack Russell on the neck.

When the couple intervened, the dogs then attacked them - the woman who is eight months pregnant sustained injuries to her forearm while her partner was treated for a puncture wound to his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The owner of the pitballs is described as a slim, white male in his 30s or 40s, balding and was wearing all green. He had a sleeping bag on the ground with him at the time.His dogs are described as being a light tanned colour, one male wearing a black collar and one female wearing a pink collar. Their ears had not been cropped.