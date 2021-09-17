New travel rules: boost to holidaymakers and travel agents in the North East

Play video

Video report by Katie Cole.

The traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped and the number of countries from which returning travellers will be required to quarantine in a hotel is to be cut, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

From October 4, there will be a single red list of countries from where travellers to England must stay in a Government-supervised hotel - with Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives all removed from the line-up.

People who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from later in the month will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps:

Newcastle Airport said in a statement: "We welcome the removal of the pre-departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers returning to England as well as the move to cheaper and more convenient lateral flow tests on day 2 following arrival.

"We have been lobbying the Government for these changes, along with the simplification of the traffic light system, in the hope of making travel as easy as possible and to support the recovery of the UK’s travel industry."

What are the new travel rules? The amber list is gone - what does that mean? The government appears to have listened to critics of the traffic light system by simplifying to 'Green for go' and 'Red for don't'. Mr Shapps said the changes made international travel "simpler, easier to navigate and cheaper". It means the green list has lengthened dramatically, with every country previously on the amber list joining it. And eight countries have been added to it from the red list, including popular holiday destinations Egypt, the Maldives and Turkey. Back to top What about the red list? Unfortunately there are still a number of countries with coronavirus situations the government is extremely concerned about, meaning red list restrictions are remaining the same. People arriving from red list countries will still be required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers. The red list, which previously contained 62 countries, will be reduced to 56 when the changes come into force. Back to top No more PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers - what about the unvaccinated? People who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be able to save around £100 on travel to and from green list countries when the new testing rules are relaxed. But travel is still being restricted for the unvaccinated. Travellers who have not had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine must quarantine for 10 days at home upon their arrival from a green list country and they need take a lateral flow test before they depart and a PCR test on day two and eight when they return. They can pay for another PCR test on day five of quarantine for early release. Back to top

In a statement, Mr Shapps: "Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.

"Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than eight in 10 adults fully vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape."